Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys Shares of 3,651 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

