Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.