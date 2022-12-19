Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 59,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Approximately 26.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DM. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $441.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.