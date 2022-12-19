Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70.
