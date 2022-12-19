Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.