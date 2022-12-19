Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,783 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after buying an additional 381,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

