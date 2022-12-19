Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,843,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after buying an additional 420,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

