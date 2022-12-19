Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stake Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,829,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,235 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,054,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 950,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 535,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCQ opened at $19.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

