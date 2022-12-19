Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,649,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,563,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

