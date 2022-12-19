Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.15.

