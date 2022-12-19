Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.40 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

