Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

