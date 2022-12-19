iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

