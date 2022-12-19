Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

