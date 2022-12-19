Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

