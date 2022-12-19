iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

