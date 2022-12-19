Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

