Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,128,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,343,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 108,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

