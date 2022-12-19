Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

