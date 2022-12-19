Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 20,636 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.06 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

