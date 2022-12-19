Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $141.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

