Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE:DVA opened at $72.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

