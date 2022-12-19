Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

REET opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

