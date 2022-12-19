Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 674 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $900,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

