Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,742,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,136,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.41 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

