Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAT stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

