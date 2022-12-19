180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

