Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.