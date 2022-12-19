180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0 %

About Diageo

NYSE:DEO opened at $178.86 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.