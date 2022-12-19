Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

