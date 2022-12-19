Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $305,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

