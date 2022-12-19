Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

