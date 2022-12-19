180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SONY opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sony Group

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.