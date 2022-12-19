Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Cut by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,512 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $175.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $280.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,598. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

