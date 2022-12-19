509 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $529.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

