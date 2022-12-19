180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

