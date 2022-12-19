Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 62,787 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.08 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

