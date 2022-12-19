Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

