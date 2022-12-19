Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.48 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

