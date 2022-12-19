Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 172,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,889,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

