Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $178.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $200.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.