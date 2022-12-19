Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

