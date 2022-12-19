iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 529,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

