Advisory Alpha LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $90.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

