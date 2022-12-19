Advisory Alpha LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Creative Planning increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.11 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

