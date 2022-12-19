iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $76.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $117.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

