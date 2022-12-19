Advisory Alpha LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $246.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.97.

