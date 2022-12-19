Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

