Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.36 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

