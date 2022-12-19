iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.